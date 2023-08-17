A LEVEL RESULTS: 'A' great day at Skegness Acedemy
For many it was the first time they had sat for exams after the Covid pandemic.
Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “I am really proud of all our pupils and congratulate them all on their A Level results.
"They have worked hard over the past two years and it’s wonderful to see their delight today.
"We wish them all the best as they progress onto higher education, employment or apprenticeships and we look forward to watching their journeys unfold as they embark on their next steps.”
Students arrived at the Greenwood Academies Trust school on Burgh Road at 9am to collect their results and discuss options with staff.
Some were even planning to wear the leavers’ sweatshirt later when they went out to celebrate.
For others, the ice cream van was outside so they could enjoy a treat for their efforts.
While all pupils have done well, some individual success stories include:
Maria Lewandowska, who has successfully achieved Distinction*Distinction in BTEC diploma in art and design, a C in A-Level English literature, a Merit in BTEC extended certificate in applied law and A in A-Level Polish. Maria is now undertaking a degree in Classical Studies at the University of Lincoln.Morgan Fairbrother, who has achieved Distinction*Distinction in BTEC diploma in performing arts and a B in A-Level sociology. Morgan is going to the Creative Academy, Slough to study Dance.Pawel Matlock, who is celebrating a Distinction in BTEC extended certificate in applied law, a B in A-Level English literature and C in A-Level geography. Pawel will now go on to study English at the University of Lincoln.Joanna Mazur, who has earned a double Distinction in BTEC diploma in art and design and a Distinction in BTEC extended certificate in travel and tourism. Joanna is excited to now go on to study Egyptology at the University of Liverpool.Charlie Miller, who has successfully achieved Distinction*Distinction in OCR diploma in sport and physical activity and a D in A-Level geography. He will be going to the University of Derby to study sport and exercise therapy and rehabilitation and also join their swim team.