For many it was the first time they had sat for exams after the Covid pandemic.

Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “I am really proud of all our pupils and congratulate them all on their A Level results.

"They have worked hard over the past two years and it’s wonderful to see their delight today.

Todd Johnson, Senior Executive Principal at Skegness Academy with Morgan Fairbrother.

"We wish them all the best as they progress onto higher education, employment or apprenticeships and we look forward to watching their journeys unfold as they embark on their next steps.”

Students arrived at the Greenwood Academies Trust school on Burgh Road at 9am to collect their results and discuss options with staff.

Some were even planning to wear the leavers’ sweatshirt later when they went out to celebrate.

For others, the ice cream van was outside so they could enjoy a treat for their efforts.

While all pupils have done well, some individual success stories include: