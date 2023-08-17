A LEVEL RESULTS: 'Extraordinary' achievements at Skegness Grammar School are praised
Teenagers sat the exams at the David Ross Education Trust school in May and June and have been waiting to see if they have achieved the grades they need to move on to the next stage of their lives.
Hoever in spite of the school along with others continuing the deal with the fall-out of the pandemic, the extra support provided by Skegness Grammar School ensured all students were prepared to succeed.
Zephyr Boney-Hundal opened his results watched anxiously by mum, Sonya. He secured A*AA in business studies, history and politics and was delighted as this was his ticket to Queen Mary’s University, London, to study history and politics.
"I knew the marking was going to be stricter and was concerned – but I’m so glad that I’ve got my university grades,” he said.
"I’m really excited to find out what routes are available for me but I’ll be looking for something government related, such as the Civil Service.
Mum Sonya said she was proud to have been part of Zepyr’s journey. She said: “He’s been so focused and I’m so pleased for him – he’s always been clear about what he wants to do.”
Other high achievers included:
Caitlin Wattam – Goes off to study fine art at University of Lincoln after achieving A*AA in art, geography and sociology.
Yusef Ahmed – Goes off to study Optometry at University of Manchester after achieving AAA in biology, chemistry and maths.
Meredith Leeman – Goes off to study medicine at University of Sheffield after achieving AAA in biology, business studies and psychology.
Lorraine Walker Head of School said: "Our Year 13 students have had to overcome more challenges than most year groups as these were the first set of official examinations they have taken since KS2. This makes their achievements nothing short of extraordinary.
"Congratulations to them all. I am immensely proud of all the scholars who have worked so hard to achieve the requirements needed to journey onwards towards their next destinations.
"I would also like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at Skegness Grammar School, whose dedication and support helped our students accomplish these exceptional results.
Jude Hunton, Executive Headmaster, added: "We are incredibly proud of our young people’s achievements. There have been many different paths taken, obstacles and challenges surmounted and experiences had, yet all of these different paths add up to the same journey for our wonderful Skegness Grammar school students who are now stepping beyond our school onto adult life. We are incredibly grateful to the families that have supported them and the school throughout this time.”
There was also congratulations from Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, who said: “At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13. The grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all. I wish all of our students good luck with whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”