A LEVELS: Caistor Grammar School students efforts a "testament to their dedication"

The top results by Caistor Grammar School students are a "testament to their dedication", their headteacher has said.

Caistor Grammar School Deputy Head Marcus Croft, Grace McGrory of BBC Radio Lincs, Kieran Green, Head of Sixth Form Terry McTernan, and Holly Bradbury.

Caistor students have seen 66 percent of grades achieved at A* to B, while 37 percent were graded A* to A – in line with the school’s pre-pandemic 2019 achievements.

Headteacher Shona Buck has extended her congratulations to the school’s Year 13 students who are celebrating their successes at A-Level today (Thursday):

"This marks another year of excellent academic and personal achievement,” she said, “This cohort of students sat formal external examinations for the first time this summer.

Caistor students Henry Clark and James Sanderson.

“They faced significant disruption to learning throughout their GCSE years and entered A-Level study based on teacher assessed grades.

“Students and teachers have worked very hard over the last two years and these results are a testament to their dedication and the strong, student-centred pastoral support that is central to what we do at CGS.”

Ms Buck added that she was “thrilled” to see so many students achieving a place in either their firm or insurance offer for university.

“These results demonstrate that CGS is continuously providing high quality education to students and encouraging them to achieve their very best,” she said.

Caistor A Level students Toni Neale and Elspeth Jolly.

“To our students, I would like to say that I’m extremely proud of them and their efforts, and I’m very pleased to see so many following exciting paths which will allow them to fulfil their future ambitions.

"From university to apprenticeship and employment opportunities, our students have strong options ahead of them and much to be proud of.