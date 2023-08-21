A LEVELS: Queen Elizabeth Grammar School students celebrate A-mazing results

​As students across Lincolnshire and the country receive their A Level results, Horncastle’s students have been unveiling some fantastic results of their own with more than a third of students achieving As and A*s.

QEGS A Level students receive their results, from left: Archie Head, Cameron Ball, and Tyla Burton.

Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Horncastle saw top performing students Sarah Bishop, Tanmayi Chingale, Sushant Gupta, Matthew Hunter, Lavdhi Jain, Garima Kakkar, Isaac Keeling, Nicole Scott and Daniel Yeoman achieved A* in each of their A-level subjects.

Also singled out for praise were Uzair Asif, Sophia Chevli, Will Coveley, Mariam Elseragy, Freya Hadley, Thrisha Hande, Melina Herreros, Anya James, Lewis Janney, Josh Lawie, Lars Telfer, Imogen Tyler and Ismail Zarif who gained an A or A* in each of their A-level subjects.

Headteacher Simon Furness said: “We are very proud of our A-level students this year. They have worked incredibly hard throughout their time in the Sixth Form and have prepared themselves fully for the next stage in their education or chosen career.

QEGS students receive their A Level results, from left: Lavdhi Jain, Saha Jansari Aakasu, Freya Hadley, Emily Byron, Jamie Sykes, and Ben Stainsby. Photos: Mick Fox

“They are without doubt an impressive group of young people who have navigated their way through their studies with unbelievable maturity and resilience.”

Simon said the overwhelming majority of students have secured their preferred university place or been accepted on apprenticeship or training schemes.

“They are fine ambassadors for QEGS and we applaud their achievements,” he said.

“We will miss them in September as they head off for pastures new but wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”

A Level students Guy Timmins, Alexis Buchner, and Matthew Hunter.

CEO of the Horncastle Education Trust Sandra James said: “I am so very proud of our students who have overcome the challenges of recent years to achieve excellent results. I know they will go on to make a success of their careers and look forward to hearing about their adventures when they return to us and share their stories as part of our alumni.”

Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby, part of The David Ross Education Trust (DRET), have been celebrating as they opened their A level and vocational results.

Many students received confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Amongst the notable achievements were Jamie-Lee Ashburn, who achieved A, A, Distinction, and will now study Business Management and Marketing at Nottingham Trent University.

Daniel Yeoman, Garina Kakkar, and Ismail Zarif at QEGS celebrate their results.

Jessica Forshaw attained A, A, Merit, Merit grades and will now study Psychology at Nottingham Trent University, while Kellen Huck gained A, Distinction, Merit, C grades and will now study Accountancy and Finance at the University of Lincoln.

Mark Wilkinson, Head of School at King Edward VI, said: “We are so proud of our Sixth Form students who have spent 14 years in education working towards the results they achieved.

"They have faced significant challenges along the way which has reduced the amount of time in the classroom but they have shown both courage and resilience for which they should be rightly proud.

"We should also remember the support they have received from their families and all the staff in school.”

Cameron Ball, Archie Head, and Oscar Hoba collect their results at QEGS.

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, also congratulated students: “At David Ross Education Trust, we are delighted with the results from Year 13.

“The grades reflect the hard work from both students and staff, and given that it’s been another tough year, I offer my whole-hearted congratulations to all.