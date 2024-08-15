A-Levels: Students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby praised for ‘effort, determination and resilience’

King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby.

A-Level students at King Edward VI Academy in Spilsby have been praised for their ‘effort, determination and resilience’.

Sixth-formers open their A level and vocational results this morning (Thursday) having sat the exams in May and June and have been waiting to see what they have achieved to move on to the next stage of their lives.

Even with the challenges they faced after the pandemic the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), which the school is part of, was able to offer extra support to ensure all students were prepared.

This extra effort put in by staff and students is reflected today, as many students receive their confirmed offers for university and apprenticeship places.

Some of the standout results include:

Tamzin Alcock achieved AAB in Law, History and English Literature and will be studying at Durham University.

Erin Lowe achieved an A in Finance (LIBF qualification), a Distinction in Business and a Distinction in Sport and will be travelling in her gap year.

King Edward VI Academy is part of the David Ross Education Trust, which was established in 2007. It is a family of 35 primary and secondary schools, and has a mission to broaden the horizons of pupils through the provision of world-class education. The trust is committed

to offering academic excellence, strong community links and outstanding opportunities to students.

Jude Hunton, Executive Headteacher at King Edward VI Academy, said: “We are very proud of all of our young people who have shown such effort, determination and resilience.

"These results are the culmination of a journey that started at primary school and we know how proud their families will be of them.”

Stuart Burns, Chief Executive at the David Ross Education Trust, said: “Everyone at DRET is delighted with the results from Year 13. These grades reflect the hard work and dedication from both our wonderful students and support from excellent staff teams.

"It’s been another challenging year and I am so proud that our students have shown such success with a set of brilliant results again.

“I’d like to congratulate all of our students and wish them every success in whatever they do next, whether that be at university, in an apprenticeship or in the world of work.”