A long-expected party – Boston care home marks opening 12 months after lockdown launch

Shelia Pacey (second left) and Bob Sward (centre) and Bob’s wife Rose (far right) and others at the official opening/first anniversary party at Avocet House.

The celebration at Avocet House, part of the Quadrant development at Wyberton, could not go ahead when the care home opened in November of last year due to Covid-19; at that time, the nation was partway through a four-week-long lockdown.

Now, though, the launch has been officially marked with an open day celebration that doubled as a first anniversary party.

Cutting the ribbon on the day was the care home’s first residents, Shelia Pacey and Bob Saward.