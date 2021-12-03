A long-expected party – Boston care home marks opening 12 months after lockdown launch

The celebration at Avocet House, part of the Quadrant development at Wyberton, could not go ahead when the care home opened in November of last year due to Covid-19; at that time, the nation was partway through a four-week-long lockdown.
Now, though, the launch has been officially marked with an open day celebration that doubled as a first anniversary party.
Cutting the ribbon on the day was the care home’s first residents, Shelia Pacey and Bob Saward.
Home manager Zoe Randall said: “We all enjoyed the most amazing anniversary come open day party. Shelia and Bob were the perfect choice to cut the ribbon and finally declare Avocet House ‘open’. It was wonderful to see everybody together dancing the afternoon away, I’m so proud of the friendly, engaging community here at Avocet House – we are truly a happy home.”