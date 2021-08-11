A-maize-ing creation has climate change theme

Uncle Henry's Maize Maze EMN-210408-115850001

This year’s maize – at the Grayingham farm shop, butchery and cafe – has been soaking up all the sunshine and rain, growing to more than seven-feet tall, creating the perfect challenge for all ages.

Uncle Henry’s event manager, Emma Jones, said: “The theme for the maze is climate change and visitors have to find ten markers hidden in the maze and answer questions on our sustainability initiatives to decipher a secret code –- and then hopefully they can find their way out again.”

Uncle Henry’s has taken the opportunity to build on the trend of outdoor family fun, driven by the pandemic and social distancing.

Uncle Henry's Maize Maze EMN-210408-115839001

Emma said: “Behind the Garden Wall at Uncle Henry’s is there for families to enjoy.

“In May, we launched the Fairy Trail, which has been a hit with visitors.

“We partnered with Brilliant Trails and created a bespoke trail to delight inquisitive minds and provide a sense of adventure.

“The Fairy Trail challenges visitors to follow visual clues through the woodlands to complete a quest set by the Fairy Queen, so give it a go.”

• Behind the Garden wall is open 9.30am to 5pm, every day of the summer holidays - until September 5.