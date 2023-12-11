A new Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal has been approved

Leaders of upper-tier councils in Lincolnshire are enthusiastically promoting the Greater Lincolnshire devolution deal, claiming that it will bring increased investment and better opportunities across the region.

Coun Martin Hill OBE from Lincolnshire County Council, North East Lincolnshire Council Leader Coun Philip Jackson and Parliamentary Under Secretary State of Levelling Up Jacob Young

Lincolnshire County Council, North Lincolnshire Council, and North East Lincolnshire Council have all officially approved the deal, which is estimated to bring an additional £50 million per year to the region.

The deal has now progressed to an eight-week consultation phase, inviting feedback from communities across the region.

Key features include a £24 million yearly Mayoral Investment Fund for 30 years, a one-time £28.4 million capital investment, and the transfer of control over the adult education budget starting in 2026.

The new mayoral combined authority setup is slated to bring more control over government funding and powers around housing, job creation and public transport.

Officials anticipate the elections for the Mayor of Lincolnshire to be held around May 2025.

Despite some opposition, the local authority passed the deal with 24 votes in favour and 12 against.

Lincolnshire County Council also endorsed the proposal the following day, opting to proceed despite suggestions for a £1.3 million referendum.

Coun Martin Hill (Conservative), leader of Lincolnshire County Council, said: “This is an important day for the council and the county.

“We have negotiated an ambitious deal with the government that will bring benefits to our residents for years to come, making sure we don’t get left behind.

“I hope that residents will take the time to understand what’s on offer and give their views as part of the consultation.

“This is our opportunity to take more decisions locally, boost our economy and have a direct line to government about what we need in our area.”​​​​​​​

The public consultation ‘Have your say: Greater Lincolnshire Devolution‘ is now live.