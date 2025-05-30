'A once-in-a-lifetime discovery' - Watch found in shipwreck in US, once owned by famous Boston son, returns home after 165 years

After spending more than a century on the bottom of Lake Michigan, a pocket watch once owned by one of Boston’s most famous sons has made a transatlantic homecoming.

The 16-carat gold timepiece is the former property of Herbert Ingram – the pioneering 19th century journalist, publisher and politician; the man who brought piped fresh water and railways to the town, immortalised in statue-form in the Market Place.

It was discovered in the wreck of the Lady Elgin, beneath Lake Michigan.

The steamboat sank on the night of September 8, 1860, after a violent storm caused it to collide with the schooner Augusta.

The watch was found beneath Lake Michigan in 1992.

Ingram, who had been holidaying in Chicago with his eldest son William, was among those on board. He did not survive the tragic incident and his body was returned to Boston. The body of his son was never recovered.

Some 132 years later, to the month, in September 1992, the watch was found and recovered by divers and marine archaelogists.

Despite being submerged in the depths of Lake Michigan for all that time, it was remarkably well-preserved. Experts believe the cold, low-oxygen environment helped protect the gold casing and sardonyx fob from significant corrosion.

The watch’s historical significance was confirmed through extensive research and, in October 2024, it was acquired by Michigan’s Valerie Lafferty Van Heest, an award-winning American author, explorer, and co-founder of the Michigan Shipwreck Research Association. Valerie purchased the watch with the intention of returning it to Boston.

Herbert Ingram's old pocket watch, now on display at Boston Guildhall.

On Saturday (May 24), during a commemorative event celebrating Ingram’s life and legacy, she officially handed over the timepiece to Boston Guildhall – a homecoming 165 years in the making.

As part of event, a newly curated Ingram Exhibition was unveiled at the South Street museum, with the recovered watch as the centrepiece.

The fob features a black sardonyx stone, a material used since Roman times for wax seals due to its non-stick surface. It bears a delicate engraving linking it directly to Ingram.

Valerie said: “I’m honoured to be able to deliver this watch belonging to Herbert Ingram and his hometown. This is truly the most significant historical endeavour that I’ve ever been involved in.”

Valerie Van Heest, of Michigan, with the pocket watch.

Coun Sarah Sharpe, portfolio holder for heritage, arts and culture at Boston Borough Council, said: “This incredible discovery is more than just a timepiece — it's a link to our town's rich history and heritage.

“To have it returned to Boston and gifted to our local museum is a proud moment for our community. It not only deepens our understanding of the past, but also brings our shared story to life for future generations.

“We're grateful to Valerie for this generous contribution and I encourage everyone to come and view the exhibition and see this new discovery for themselves."

Luke Skerritt, Boston Guildhall Museum arts and heritage officer, said: "This find is truly a once-in-a-lifetime discovery – the sort of thing you read about in textbooks and not something you expect to read on an email on a mid-week working day.

“It shows the fundamental value of underwater explorers and historians. Had they not been involved in the discovery and archaeological documentation of numerous historic Great Lakes shipwrecks; this remarkable piece of Herbert Ingram may never have been found.”

The Ingram Exhibition is open to the public at Boston Guildhall, Wednesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 3.30pm.

A book written by Valerie about the find, which includes a foreword from Luke, is also available to buy at the museum.