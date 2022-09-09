' A Patron so strong, so dignified, so stoic': Skegness honours memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11

Skegness RNLI has paid tribute to Her Majesty the Queen who was their Patron.

Skegness RNLI sent heartfelt condolences to The Royal Family after the news their Patron had died peacefully at Balmoral yesterday (Thursday).

In a tribute on social media, the RNLI said: “The Queen dedicated 70 years as Patron of the RNLI. Her Majesty’s support for our lifesavers - and our cause - will never be forgotten.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“For many of us at RNLI Skegness, we have never known another Patron. A Patron so strong, so dignified, so stoic and dedicated to service. A Patron who has stood with RNLI crews and their families since 1952.

The Tower Cinema in Skegness pays tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth 11 on her death.

“For our volunteer crew, she has been a constant presence in our lives. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there.

“Her passing is not just a tragedy for all of us at RNLI Skegness, but a tragedy for the UK, the Commonwealth and the world.

“Though we right now are still shocked by this news, we will always look back on the work of this diligent public servant over the past 70 years.”

MP for Boston and Skegness Matt Warman said her sense of duty should be “a model for us all”. He tweeted: “As we mourn the end of an era, the Queen’s humility and sense of duty should be a model for us all. My very best wishes to all her family and to our new King.”

There was a symbolic tribute from the Tower Cinema, who illuminated the front of the building with the words ‘God Bless Our Queen’/

Their tribute said: “Teen Spirit Limited and our staff, like the rest of the nation, mourns the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth the Second of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. RIP.”

The Marine Boathouse also closed early “to mark our respect towards the Queen and this huge change in history.” “May she rest in peace,” they said.

Although Her Majesty never visited the resort, Butlin’s Skegness remembered the trips she has taken to their other centres. They said: “We’re saddened to hear the news of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. We welcomed Her Majesty on a number of occasions to Butlin's and our thoughts are with the Royal Family at this time.”

There have also been tributes from the emergency services.

Lincolnshire Police said: “It is with immense sadness that we have learnt of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Chief Constable Chris Haward said: “Our flags will fly at half-mast as a sign of respect to the Queen and we join in with the rest of the nation in mourning her loss. It has been an honour to serve her.

“From our Lincolnshire Police family to the Royal family, and all those who knew or may have been close to the Queen, we send our thoughts and condolences. Her loss will be keenly felt by many.”

Lincs Fire & Rescue tweeted: “This is a sad day and Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue joins in the nation's mourning for Her Majesty The Queen who reigned for so long with dignity and respect.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with The Royal Family at this time.”

Many other organisations and businesses in Skegness have also paid their tributes to the Queen.

Here are some of them:

Skegness Academy

The Skegness Academy pays tribute to the remarkable reign of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning Monarch in British history. We extend our condolences to The Royal Family, and give thanks to Her Majesty for her lifelong service to our country.

Skegness Junior FC

Rest In Peace Her Majesty the Queen. Thank you for your service

Hildreds Centre

RIP HM Queen Elizabeth

Thank you for your service your Majesty

Ace Bakes Teahouse

Good night Ma'am

Sarahs the Florist

Rest in peace our queen

Embassy Theatre

The Embassy Theatre team and the wider Magna Vitae family are saddened to hear of the death of Her Majesty The Queen earlier this evening.

Our thoughts are with the The Royal Family and all of the nations of the Commonwealth at this very difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Skegness Pool and Fitness suite

All at Skegness Pool & Fitness Suite are deeply saddened to hear that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has died. For 70 years she dedicated her life to our country & the Commonwealth, touching the lives of everyone far and wide. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family today.

Skegness Pier

The Mellors Family and whole Skegness Pier team extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen has left an extraordinary legacy and her unwavering service to our nation will be forever remembered. As we mourn the loss of a remarkable monarch, we will be lowering our flag to half mast. Our thoughts and prayers are with The King and all of the Royal Family at this sad time.

Skegness Water Leisure Park

God Bless the Queen. Rest in peace.

Skegness and District Running Club

We are incredibly saddened to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. The thoughts from all of us are with the Royal Family at this very difficult time.

Skegness and Spilsby Scouts

We are all saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth Realms, and Patron of The Scout Association.

Spa and Post Office Skegness

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. Sincere condolences to the Royal Family from everyone at SPAR and Blakemore Retail.

Empire Skegness