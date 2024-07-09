'A resounding success' - Boston Bike Night makes triumphant return after being axed in 2023 (IN PICTURES)

Boston Bike Night returned under new management on Thursday (July 4).

It was in November when the previous organisers revealed that the 2023 event – the 25th Boston Bike Night – would be their last. Operating costs, they said, had become ‘too high’. In January of this year, though, it was announced a new team had taken on the event.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The recent Boston Bike Night (BBN), held on a balmy summer evening, proved to be a resounding success, drawing in enthusiasts from all corners of the country.

"Hosted by the renowned group, Mental Riders, the event showcased not just the passion for motorcycles but also a profound commitment to supporting mental health."

As part of the evening, Mental Riders and Boston Bike Night presented a cheque of £1,000 to representatives of Mental Health Motorbike - a charity dedicated to providing mental health support to motorcyclists. The funds came partly from Mental Riders, but also Boston Bike Night sponsors.

Alongside the motorbikes, the event also featured live music, food stalls, and a variety of vendors.

“As the evening drew to a close, we as BBN organisers were overwhelmed with joy and happiness at the amount of bikes and people that turned up for the event which is now in its 26th year.

"This year’s BBN will be remembered not just for the impressive display of motorcycles, but for its heartfelt commitment to making a positive impact. The successful event underscored the unity and generosity of the biking community, setting a high standard for future gatherings.

“We as a team of BBN (Mark Spence, Callum Will, Nathan Bryant and Alan Leighton) would like to thank all our sponsors, marshals and anyone else involved for helping with this year's Bike Night. Without you all, this event would have stayed dead and buried.”

1 . Boston Bike Night 2024 Crowds in Boston's Market Place for the return of Boston Bike Night.Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Boston Bike Night 2024 Another view from Market Place.Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Boston Bike Night 2024 Some more of the vehicles that were on show.Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography