A ribbon to remember: Ribbon tie project for baby loss planned for Boston's Central Park

A ribbon tie event is set to take place in Boston on Monday to help those who have suffered baby or pregnancy loss.

The project will see ribbons tied along the fences near the entrance to Central Park, to create a poignant walkway to remember and reflect.

The aim is to bring bereaved families together, to break the stigma of baby loss and to raise money for SANDS – the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

It is being held to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week, which runs from October 9-15.

Kelsey Hiom, who has organised the project with three friends, explains: "People can get a ribbon from us and add their babies’ names and dates to it, or they can get their own and simply put them here.

"We are hoping this will provide a walkway of ribbons, to emphasise that it's important people who have experienced baby and pregnancy loss feel they can talk about it, and that they are not alone.”

Donations will be taken on the day, and ribbons given out, but people are welcome to add their own ribbons to the display.

Those who wish to support the event or to meet with Kesley and the other mums, are welcome to attend on the day from 11am.

"It's nice for the community with girls getting together , with each of us having lost babies,” Kelsey added:

“Each of us have our own stories of loss, but its important that people feel they can talk about it if they need to, without worrying they are making other people feel uncomfortable.

Kesley, and friends Cally, Sarah and Shinead, have set up a JustGiving appeal to boost funds for SANDS. The page features each of their own heartbreaking stories of loss.

Speaking about the charity, Kelsey said: "They work so hard and have helped to save babies with all the research they are doing, and the work within hospitals."If it wasn't for them, when I lost my twin girls, I wouldn't have got to spend the time I did in hospital with them in a special cold cot.”