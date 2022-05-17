A right Royal time for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Flag waving crowds at Scrivelsby for the Queens Diamond Jubilee in 2012

The Bank Holiday weekend kicks off on Thursday June 2 with the lighting of its Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Beacon at Scrivelsby, with an ‘Enchanted Park’ decorated with lights and ancient parkland trees illuminated in colour, as well as a free light-based craft activity.

There will also be music, a bar and food available, and people are invited to bring a picnic.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The official lighting of the beacon will take place at 9.45pm, with a firework display organised by Horncastle Lions.

Gates will open at 7pm, and entry to the event will be £5 per car to help cover the cost of fireworks which are not grant funded.

Throughout the Jubilee weekend, Wolds Wildlife Park will be going all out to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on the throne.

The park will be bedecked with red, white and blue flags and bunting, and will be selling traditionally British treats including strawberries and cream and Eton Mess.

Singer Sharna will be singing twice a day, and a fancy dress competition will run with prizes given to the Best Dressed Royal Family and Individual.

A Flower Festival will run at St Mary’s Church across the four-day weekend from 10am to 4pm, as will exhibitions in the Sir Joseph Banks Centre. A fun dog show will also run from 2pm onwards at Prospect Park.

On Friday June 3, a Tea Dance will take place in Stanhope Hall. Entry is free with a pre-booked ticket, which are available from Co-op Travel, followed by a family bingo event at 7pm, also at Stanhope Hall.

Then on Saturday, free children’s parties will be held with Under 6’s from 10am to 11.30am, and seven to 11 from 12noon to 2pm. Tickets available from Co-op Travel.

A Jubilee Baking Competition will then be held at The Community Centre from 3pm to 5pm – with an adults and junior section as well as a Gluten Free and Vegan section.

At 7.30pm, the Choral Society will be performing at St Mary’s Church and then at 8pm, a Quiz Evening will take place at Stanhope Hall.

Sunday will see the celebrations culminate in a church service at St Mary’s Church and at 11.30am, a Float Parade will process through town, starting from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School.

Cream Teas will be served in the Community Centre at St Lawrence School from 1.30pm to 4pm, and entertainment and stalls will be held in the Market Place.