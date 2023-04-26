There are many events going on in and around Louth to mark King Charles III’s Coronation next weekend.

King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort.

From flower festivals to watch parties and craft competitions, there’s something for everyone to celebrate this monumentous Royal event.

If you’d like us to mention your event, please email [email protected] with details.

The Community Blossoms event will take place in St James’ Church from Friday May 5 to Monday May 8, organised by the Flower Ladies based in the church and will see many community organisations, businesses, schools, support bodies and volunteers displaying a flower arrangement representing their groups in the church. Arrangements can be made with either artificial or real flowers.There will also be a range of activities going on during the Blossoms event, including childrens’ wreath making on Saturday and Monday from 1pm to 4pm. This will cost £2 to cover materials, and children under seven must be accompanied by an adult.

A plant sale and raffle, with cream teas under the tower will also be held. There will be no charge for displaying an arrangement, but donations or sponsorship would always be welcome. Entry will be free.To request entry forms and further details, contact Samm Kettle by calling 07771 948835 or email [email protected] at the NTKO Gallery, the Lincolnshire Artists Showcase will run for two weeks beginning on May 6 and will showcase solely the works of artists from the county.

The 55+ Club will be hosting a Coronation watch party at the Park Avenue Community centre on Saturday 6, starting at 10am.

People to bring their own lunch, but refreshments will be available, as well as games, crown decorating, and a raffle will run.

Millions of people across the UK will be taking part in a Coronation Big Lunch celebration over the Coronation weekend, which will bring neighbours and communities together to share friendship, food and fun.

Here in Louth, a Big Lunch will be held at St Michaels Vicarage on Sunday May 7, and donations of Cheese, Fruit, Salad or Fairy Cakes are required.

Distributors also required to assist in distributing the invitations and posters. For more information please contact Mother Karen on 07715 442207 [email protected]

The Big Help Out is also a national call-out for people to do their bit for their local communities or charities on Monday 8 May, and Coronation weekend volunteers are urgently needed over the weekend at St James’ Church.