A round-up of events for King Charles III's Coronation in Horncastle, Tattershall, and Coningsby

​There are a huge number of events going on across the district for the Coronation of King Charles III in just a fortnight’s time.

King Charles III and Camilla the Queen Consort.

​King Charles and Queen Camilla will be crowned on Saturday May 6, and to mark the event, there will be opportunities for people to come together in celebration of the historic occasion.

On Sunday, May 7, people are urged to get involved in The Coronation Big Lunch, at which neighbours and communities are invited to share food and fun together, will be taking place across the country.

Then on Monday, May 8, members of the public will be invited to take part in The Big Help Out, which will encourage people to try volunteering for themselves and join the work being undertaken to support their local areas.

Here in Horncastle, to mark the Big Help Out, a Volunteers Market will be held at the Community Centre from 10am to 1pm to show local people how they can help in our community.

Over the Coronation weekend, local people are urged to use the town’s green spaces on Prospect Street Park, Bain Valley Park, and Hamerton Gardens to gather together and have picnics and fun.

The main Coronation event here in Horncastle will take place on the Saturday, with Mini Family Festival on Horncastle Playing Fields with a programme of events set to take place during the day.

Horncastle Town Football Club will be open for screening of the Coronation from 10am onwards, and

At 1pm, the Town Crier will announce the celebrations with Horncastle’s Coronation Proclamation and a

Cricket Match between Horncastle CC vs Grimoldby & District will commence.

The Mini Family Festival will then see a number of activities taking place during the day, including have a go tennis sessions, cardio tennis, walking tennis and organised matches.

Circus Skills Workshops and an aerial acrobat display, as well as ‘have a go’ at Indoor Bowls sessions will also run, and at 3pm, a Football Match between Horncastle Town and Lincoln Moorlands will kick-off.

At 3.59pm, there will be a Flypast from BBMF Lancaster, and the celebrations will be capped off by a fireworks display on the football fields.

An Arts Festival will also be held at St Mary’s Church 10am – 4pm, including screening of the Coronation, and exhibitions at Sir Joseph Banks Centre will also run 10am to 4pm.

Coningsby & Tattershall Lions will be holding their Annual Free Fun Day for Children to Sunday May 7 starting at 12 noon. Medals for all participating children and prizes for Best Score, Best Competitor andBest Effort for each game. The Lions will also be providing a BBQ.On Monday May 8 the Lions will be joining forces with Tattershall with Thorpe's King Charles III Coronation Celebrations, which will see an inside craft and gift fair will be on from 9.30am until 1.30pm, with an outside fair held from 9.30am until 2pm.

There are 26 tables available for local makers and crafters, which are able to be booked simply with the donation of a raffle prize for the raffle table.

Outside the hall, will be a retro and charity fair running from 9.30am to 2pm, with a bouncy castle provided by Wilson’s Bouncy Castles and a traditional sweet cart.