'A special love story' - Boston childhood sweethearts celebrate 70 years of marriage

A pair of childhood sweethearts from Boston have celebrated 70 years of marriage.

Keith and Barbara Orrey were wed at the Holy Trinity Church, in Spilsby Road, Boston, on March 26, 1955 – making yesterday (Wednesday) their platinum wedding anniversary.

Today, the couple live together at The Haven care home, in White House Lane, Boston.

Keith, 92, first met Barbara, 91, when she was still at Boston High School for Girls, with Keith having visited the site to carry out some electrical work.

In time, they would meet up again and begin seeing each other romantically. Outings during their courtship included the May Fair, and dances at the town’s Gliderdrome every Saturday.

Keith would go on to be called for National Service and join the Royal Air Force. He and Barbara were separated for two years as a result, but stayed in touch.

When Keith returned, he and Barbara started making plans for the future. Keith continued with his electrical trade and was employed in the town’s hospital service. When Pilgrim Hospital was being built in the late 1960s, Keith was asked to join as an engineer.

Following their marriage, Keith and Barbara built a bungalow in Hawthorn Tree Corner.

They had two children – Christopher and David. Both boys attended Boston Grammar school and went on to marry and have two children each.

The couple travelled extensively, visiting the likes of Australia, Hawaii, Bali, and the Italian Lakes.

A spokesman for The Haven care home, their home since September 2023, said: “They are hugely proud of their family, their achievements, and, of course, their love for each other.”

Evangeline Girling, manager at The Haven, said: “This is such a special love story. Keith and Barbara have been together all their lives and enjoyed so many fantastic memories together. Couples are often forced to split up when one moves into a care home, so we were delighted to be able to support them both at The Haven and it was so lovely for them to spend their special day with us. They’re such a lovely couple and we congratulate them on 70 happily married years together.”

Keith said: "We've had such a lovely day today with our friends and family. Do we have a secret to our long marriage? Well, we're so lucky to have a beautiful family and we're all very close and supportive, so to be surrounded by their love is just wonderful.”