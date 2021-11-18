A spectacular evening at Louth’s Livestock Market

The event, which took place last Tuesday evening after the Leader had gone to press, saw fireworks, fire eaters, and stilt walkers to name just a few attractions - not to mention the classic fairground rides.

David Richmond, speaking on behalf of R.Richmond & Sons Funfair & Catering which organised the event last week, told the Leader: “We were very happy with the turn out of Louth Firework Display, as this is only the second year for the event. We are very thankful for the people of Louth and surrounding areas for supporting the event as we are only a small family-run business and displays of such a size can be very costly.

“Besides the firework display and fairground rides, we wanted to bring something a little different to the event.

“We also had children’s characters for families to have photos with, 6ft stilt walkers, a fire breathing show, and Mr Fips who is very well known in the area and travels internationally with his work.

“We hope to carry the event on for as long as the people continue to support us and hope to put a great event on yearly. We received a lot of good feedback which makes it all feel worth while.”

• All photographs were provided by John Aron Photography.

