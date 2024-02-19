A Stroke of Genius: rescue dogs create masterpieces in ‘The Paw-Trait Gallery’ initiative

Sadie with her Pawtrait for Jerry Green

Jerry Green Dog Rescue, based in Broughton, has launched a Paw-Trait Gallery, which sees the team collaborating with their rescue dogs to create unique paintings. This creative initiative aims to raise vital funds for the rescue dogs' food, shelter and care, as well as offering fun and enrichment for the animals, staff, and community.

Bethan Killelay, Community Fundraiser at Jerry Green Dog Rescue said: “We are proud to launch the Paw-Trait Gallery, a campaign that not only supports our rescue dogs but celebrates their creativity and spirit. Each painting will tell a unique story and gives bidders an insight into the lives of our rescue dogs.”

The Paw-Trait Gallery presents an opportunity for supporters of art, and advocates for animal welfare to engage in an auction featuring original artworks created by the talented rescue dogs themselves. From 10am on March 2 to 5pm on March 3rd, the public can join the online showcase of dog-friendly paintings hosted on Jerry Green Dog Rescue's official Facebook page.

Keith with his paw-trait. Image: Jerry Green

Each artwork will be accompanied by a glimpse into the artist's story, offering the community an opportunity to delve deeper into the rich history of Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

With dog welfare as a top priority for the charity, every step of the creative process is animal friendly, ensuring the safety and well-being of the dogs. The painting method will be done using paints on canvas, with a zip lock back acting as a barrier between the dog and the paints.

Soft treats, such as peanut butter, are strategically placed on the opposite side of the zip-lock bag, allowing the dogs to create a variety of patterns on the canvas as they engage with the materials.

Betahn said: "In the weeks running up to the event, you can expect to see behind the scenes footage on the Jerry Green social media channels, including videos of the dogs creating their masterpieces.

Timmy with his Pawtrait. Image: Jerry Green

"Not only will the Jerry Green dogs experience fun through this activity, but dog owners within the community can seek inspiration and create their very own enrichment activity for their furry companions.”

She added: “Winning bidders will not only receive a one-of-a-kind piece of art, but will also receive a heartfelt thank you letter from the dog artists themselves, making this auction a unique and personal initiative for all involved. With the quirky and unique nature of the fundraising activity, along with the community involvement, we are hopeful that this initiative will be highly successful, and become a regular appearance in our annual calendar of fundraising activities.