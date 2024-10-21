Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repairing almost 41,000 potholes is just one part of a hardworking summer of success for Lincolnshire County Council.

Figures show that, from the start of May to the end of September, Lincolnshire County Council Highways completed nearly 135,000 road improvements - including almost 41,000 potholes repaired - in the county.

Throughout Lincolnshire, Highways maintenance had 18,524 potholes reported in the period via our reporting routes of Fix My Street, a local county councillor or directly to us.

The council more than doubled the reported pothole figure by repairing 40,745 across the five months.

The council also rebuilt 187 footpaths and 144 roads and 484 roads were dressed with a new stone-chip layer to not only improve performance, but to seal the top of the road to protect it ahead of the winter weather.

A further 244 footpaths were also dressed, 32 drainage schemes tended to and 1,351 tree and vegetation jobs (cutting back or removing a hazard or blockage to the road or path) were carried out.

Streetlight repairs saw 3,118 jobs completed, while the gullies upkeep teams were operating at capacity, clearing a massive 69,694 gullies to help keep surface water flowing into the drains.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Nearly 135,000 jobs carried out over a five-month period shows how hard we are working for the people of Lincolnshire.

“That’s one Highways maintenance job completed for every two minutes of the working week across an entire summer.

“At the start of this year we made a pledge to push even harder on improving our county’s roads.

“We called it ‘On the Road in ‘24’ and what it meant was that we would take the results of our very successful year in 2023 and build on that to deliver even more.

“We’re not saying that things are perfect.

“We still have a way to go, and we are realistic about the sheer scale of the tasks we undertake daily, but we really are turning the corner and doing absolutely everything in our power to deliver even more road improvements across the 5,500 miles of roads in our county.”