'A visible reassurance' - Two new Community Safety Officers announced for Boston

Coun Dale Broughton (right) and Coun Mike Gilbert (left), with the two new Community Safety Officers.

In a bid to tackle anti-social behaviour and help create a safer and more cohesive community, two new Community Safety Officers have been introduced in Boston, the borough council has announced.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers will play a ‘vital role in tackling persistent anti-social behaviour through a combination of community engagement, education and enforcement’, the authority says. The duo will conduct uniformed patrols in the town centre and across the borough, working in partnership with Lincolnshire Police and other partner agencies.

“Their presence in the town and across the borough will offer reassurance to residents and businesses alike, while also promoting social inclusion, acting as a deterrent and reducing the fear of crime,” a spokesman for the council said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They will offer targeted support to vulnerable individuals, responding to their specific needs and referring them to appropriate services where necessary,” the spokesman continued. “This compassionate approach will ensure that those most at risk receive the help they need in a timely and effective manner.”

As part of their role, the officers will enforce the Public Spaces Protection Order relating to alcohol within Boston town centre, which will include issuing Fixed Penalty Notices when necessary, the authority added.

In addition, the duo will support community events and collaborate with initiatives such as Shop Watch and Pub Watch to aid local businesses and organisations.

Coun Dale Broughton, leader of council said: “This initiative is about more than just enforcement. It's about listening to concerns of our residents, restoring civic pride and building relationships with the most vulnerable in our community. These officers will be a visible, approachable presence which will help to ensure Boston is a fantastic place to live, work and visit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd like to personally encourage residents and businesses to engage with the new officers, report any concerns and to take an active role in shaping a safer Boston for all of us to enjoy.”

Coun Mike Gilbert, deputy leader of the council said: “This is a great opportunity for the people of Boston to feel reassured as they go about their business in the borough, day or night. People will see a visible reassurance from our two new Community Safety Officers.”