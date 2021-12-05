A welcome return for festive market

William Reeve welcomes people to the Christmas market on Leadenham Estate. EMN-211129-102101001

Organiser William Reeve was pleased with the atmospheric event in the stableyard and grounds of his Leadenham estate which took place on a sunny, chilly Sunday.

Visitors soaked up the festive atmosphere, cosying by the roaring fire pit, enjoying folk musicians, munching on warming takeaway meals and sipping speciality coffee while browsing the stalls staffed by local artisan crafters, gifters, makers and food producers.

People could were also inspired by the historic setting including getting a first look inside the Coach House, which is being readied for refurbishment into a cafe, bar and restaurant.

Amanda Lake and Chris Elkington serving up sizzling food on their Gelston Lamb hot food stand at Leadenham. EMN-211129-102237001

Cosy by the open fire at Leadenham - Hannah McFull and daughter Martha, aged four, from Navenby. EMN-211129-102133001

Anna Punka-Lipitova, of Lincoln with her festive floral decorations on sale. EMN-211129-102143001

Danielle and Simon Croson of The Artisan Honey Company, Caythorpe, selling liquers, honey, candles and bug hotels. EMN-211129-102122001

Ashley Armitage of The Peel Wood Fired Kitchen from Newark loading another pizza in the oven at Leadenham House Christmas Market. EMN-211129-102111001

Visitors roam around stalls in the old stables of Leadenham House at the Christmas Market. EMN-211129-102154001

Selling pottery on their Every Story stall - from left - Barley, Abby Livesly and Hannah Livesly from the Vale of Belvoir. EMN-211129-102205001

Folk performer Andy Lenton singing Christmas songs to Leadenham market goers. EMN-211129-102216001

Carol Ridler of Caythorpe with some of her wares on her stall - Hand Crafted Wood. EMN-211129-102227001