'Absolutely fantastic' - Visitor attraction near Boston ranked in top 10 per cent in the world

A visitor attraction near Boston has been placed in the top 10 per cent in the world based on the strength of its online reviews.

We'll Meet Again, the Second World War homefront museum at Freiston Shore, has been named a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice award-winner for 2024.

The Travelers’ Choice accolade recognises businesses that earn consistently glowing reviews. Award-winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor.

“To be eligible for an award, a property, business, destination or point of interest must have been listed on Tripadvisor for at least 12 months, must receive a threshold number of reviews within the evaluation period of that award, and must maintain or exceed a minimum ‘bubble rating’ on Tripadvisor,” the Tripadvisor website explains.

Museum owners Paul and Linda Britchford.

The ‘bubble rating’ is a summary of an attraction’s ratings – We’ll Meet Again is is 5.0, the maximum.

Paul and Linda Britchford, who run the museum, said they were taken aback by the Travelers’ Choice award.

“We are still getting our heads around it,” said Paul. “We thought it was a hoax, but it’s not.”

Linda described it as ‘absolutely fantastic’.

When asked what was the secret to the attraction’s positive reviews, the couple both credited the museum’s volunteers.

“The volunteers make it really, really special,” said Paul.

“They are really knowledgeable and really friendly,” Linda added.

For more on the museum, visit www.wma-ww2museum.co.uk

Video shows the unveiling of a piece of cinematic history at the war museum late last year.