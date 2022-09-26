Abused pony Limpopo has found her happy ending thanks to Lincolnshire charity

It took 18 months of veterinary care and rehabilitation to get seven-year-old mare, Limpopo, to a point where she could be rehomed and she is now living with a family who truly love her.

Emma Carter, Bransby Horses’ executive director of External Welfare, said: “Thankfully Limpopo’s story has a happy ending, which was not possible for all.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But, for all of the animals we’ve helped, we will remember each and every one.

Limpopo who was rescued from one of the worst cruelty cases Bransby Horses has ever seen is settling into her new home

“It's a hard realisation to think what would happen to these animals if our supporters were not behind us to tackle cruelty like this."

Sadly, many of the 200 animals released at the time of Limpopo’s rescue either had to be put down or had such complex medical needs, they must remain in sanctuary care for the remainder of their lives.

In August this year a woman was found guilty of failing to meet the needs of 131 equines by failing to provide a suitable environment, a water supply, adequate nutrition, routine dental or farrier care, or adequate parasitic treatment or control and treatment for prevention of illness and disease.

She was also convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to a number of other horses, dogs and goats.

Limpopo arrived at the Bransby Horses along with 27 others in January 2019 after teams worked night and day to secure the safe release of all the animals from their suffering.

She was scared and unused to humans, shaking in fear and trying to run away when approached.

As a result, Bransby Horses had to work gently and patiently with her to understand her health issues, she was underweight, her eyes were dull and she was so itchy, she had sores all over her body where she had bitten herself until she bled.

Despite her past interactions and understanding of humans leading to nothing but suffering, Limpopo had a very sweet and quiet nature from the start and it didn’t take long for her to become a firm favourite with the charity.