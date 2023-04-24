The difficulty accessing dental care in Skegness was highlighted at a meeting of Lincolnshire County Council.

Dentists are in great demand Photo: Adobe Stock

Concerns follow the announcement the Bupa Dental Care in Skegness will close on Friday, June 30.

Patients were notified at the beginning of the month that appointments after that date would be cancelled,

It was also suggested they should contact the NHS website to make alternative arrangements.

However, according to the website, none of the local dentists listed are accepting new patents.

County councillors at a meeting on Wednesday were told the “absolutely dire” state of dentistry in Lincolnshire has led it to becoming a “rich man’s game”.

Not only will Bupa close its practice in Skegness, it is also reviewing a further two practices in Boston and Sleaford.

Boston Councillor Katie Chalmers said: “The closure of dental practices in Boston and Skegness is heartbreaking.

“Dental care in Lincolnshire is a rich man’s game, which is absolutely devastating to everyone with a family that’s entitled to that treatment and care.”

Bupa is currently reviewing changes across 85 dental practices nationwide.

The private healthcare company says it has been forced to make the changes due to difficulty recruiting dentists, as well as higher energy costs.

General manager for Bupa Dental Care Mark Allan previously said: “We fully understand the impact the decision has on our patients and our people within these practices. This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort.

“Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.”

A website has been recently launched by Lincolnshire County Council which examines various aspects of healthcare in the region.

The Joint Strategic Needs Assessment notes that in “some areas of Lincolnshire it is very difficult to access general dental services” particularly on the East Coast.

Lincolnshire County Council has commissioned an oral health promotion service which aims to improve the situation.

However, the county notes there is limited and outdated data on oral health and that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a “considerable impact”.