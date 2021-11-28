Acclaimed artists to perform special charity concerts in Louth

Cameron Richardson-Eames EMN-211211-142304001

Cameron Richardson-Eames and Corinne Cowling will be performing at St James Church, Louth on November 30 at 5pm and 7.30pm.

Named on the 2021 “30 Under 30” list for Lincolnshire, Cameron grew up locally and went on to study at Cambridge University, the Royal Academy of Music and The Juilliard School in New York, where he was a Fulbright Scholar. Now based in New York and London, he is one of Broadway’s most sought-after vocal coaches as well as working with students performing in major Hollywood movies and shows for Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime.

As a pianist and singer, he has performed in many of the world’s foremost venues, including giving several recitals at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the BBC Proms, Royal Festival Hall, Wigmore Hall, and many other broadcasts.

Corinne Cowling EMN-211211-142332001

Cameron will be joined by West End star Corinne Cowling, who is best known for playing the lead role of Christine Daae in the West End production of Phantom of the Opera.

She will be singing songs from that show and other musicals among other crowd pleasers. As a classical singer, she has also performed in many major concert halls around the world performing with groups such as the London Symphony Orchestra and Opera North.

Elaine Kay, NSPCC fundraising manager, said: “These will be wonderful performances by two world class musicians and Cameron will be performing in his home town so I’m sure there’ll be a special resonance there for him.

“After the last 18 months, it’s wonderful to be able to host a live concert again, especially when it’s for such a great cause.”