Revesby Estate is looking ahead to a packed summer of events, including two wedding open days and the annual Revesby Country Fair.

Revesby Estate will be holding a wedding fair.

In partnership with The Tipi Tribe, the estate will be hosting two wedding open days to provide couples with the opportunity to preview the estate’s newly launched wedding packages and meet suppliers, while Revesby Country Fair is also set to return.

The wedding open days will be held at Revesby Estate on Saturday May 14 and July 2, both from 11am until 3pm, and ten well-regarded local businesses specialising in rural weddings will be demonstrating their services, including florists, photographers, cake makers, and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the wedding open days, the Tipi Tribe tipis will be on full display, kitted out by suppliers so couples can visualise what it may look like on their wedding day.

Joining them at the estate will be several local businesses, including Rosedale House Floral Design, Lola and Joel Photography, Steven Haddock Photography, 2 of Harps, Vdubvintage, Cake and Thistle, Emma Lane Designs and Hancocks Menswear.

Jon Oaten, owner of The Tipi Tribe, said: “We are very excited to be building a new tipi venue with Revesby Estate. The tipis are a fun, relaxed space to celebrate your wedding, with the estate offering the most incredible rural setting - it’s a perfect match!

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Now the grounds are also licensed, the tipis will host some beautiful bespoke ceremonies with the backdrop of the rose arbour.

“The list of local suppliers will continue to grow to offer a great one-stop shop package for couples, to make their wedding plans as simple and stress-free as possible. We will be on hand to help our clients, every step of the way.”

There is no need to book a place in advance - couples can just turn up on the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For details of what a full wedding package at Revesby entails, visit www.revesbyestate.co.uk or contact the team at [email protected]

Revesby Country Fair, which attracted record numbers last year, takes place on Sunday August 6, and visitors can look forward to an array of entertainment and local food stalls.

Attractions include Bolddog FMX display team, On Point Archery, Back 2 Bear knife & axe throwing, clay pigeon shooting and more than 200 trade stands, with more than 200 organisations demonstrating Lincolnshire’s finest crafts, food and drink.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will also be cookery and flower competitions, running races, archery and terrier racing among the many events and activities, and the Revesby Estate team will also be in attendance at the show, with firewood available to purchase or order at a discounted one-off show price.

As in previous years, there will also be an equine competition at the show, with classes available including show jumping, mounted fancy dress and shire horses.

The estate is also once again hosting ‘Race the Estate’ - a series of running races through the beautiful landscape, organised by Trident Sports - on the morning of the fair.

Tickets for Revesby Country Fair can be purchased online at www.revesbycountryfair.co.uk ahead of the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Wiggins-Davies, chief executive of Revesby Estate, said: “We are so excited to be hosting these events at the estate this summer and showcasing our beautiful surroundings.

“The whole team here at Revesby is particularly looking forward to the wedding open days - we have so much to offer in terms of views, space and versatility!