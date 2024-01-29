An ‘Active and Healthy’ event is coming to Gainsborough’s Farmers’ and Craft Market

West Lindsey District Council has teamed up with Everyone Active to bring free exercise and personal health awareness to the town centre, with taster activities and demonstration classes for all ages and abilities.

From 9.30am to 1.30pm there will be Class Tasters, a mix of classes throughout the morning, activities including short tennis, football goal and racket challenges, Gym Challenges, Plank to fail and a Wellness MOT.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everyone Active will also have exercise machines available for competitions and demonstration classes.

Also in attendance will be Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy who will give health advice and observational checks such as blood pressure; wellbeing advice and an ‘In Body Machine’ giving people data about their metabolic health.

Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This Farmers’ and Craft Market will provide a great opportunity for local residents and visitors to get fit, challenge themselves and see what leisure and wellbeing services we offer as a district.

“We hope everyone has a great time and will continue to support our market traders.

“I look forward to seeing you all there.”