‘Active and Healthy’ event is coming to Gainsborough’s Farmers’ and Craft Market
West Lindsey District Council has teamed up with Everyone Active to bring free exercise and personal health awareness to the town centre, with taster activities and demonstration classes for all ages and abilities.
From 9.30am to 1.30pm there will be Class Tasters, a mix of classes throughout the morning, activities including short tennis, football goal and racket challenges, Gym Challenges, Plank to fail and a Wellness MOT.
Everyone Active will also have exercise machines available for competitions and demonstration classes.
Also in attendance will be Lincolnshire Co-op Pharmacy who will give health advice and observational checks such as blood pressure; wellbeing advice and an ‘In Body Machine’ giving people data about their metabolic health.
Coun Jeanette McGhee, who represents the Gainsborough South West Ward at West Lindsey District Council, said: “This Farmers’ and Craft Market will provide a great opportunity for local residents and visitors to get fit, challenge themselves and see what leisure and wellbeing services we offer as a district.
“We hope everyone has a great time and will continue to support our market traders.
“I look forward to seeing you all there.”
All events will be outdoors and may not take place in bad weather.