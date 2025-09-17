Additional funding for free school holiday activities at schools in Lincolnshire secured
Lincolnshire County Council has received government cash to carry on supporting schools with the holiday activities and food programme (HAF).
The government-funded initiative provides children from reception to year 11 free holiday clubs over the Christmas, Easter and summer holidays if they are in receipt of free school meals.
The scheme aims to ensure that all children receive a nutritious meal during the school holidays and help children to stay active.
At a meeting on September 12, Coun Natalie Oliver (Reform UK), said she was ‘delighted’ that the funding for the programme was continuing.
She said: “I’m pleased to say that our plea has been heard.
“I’m delighted that the government has confirmed that the funding for the holiday activities and food programme (HAF) will continue for the next three years.
“This means that children will continue to receive activities during the school holidays.
“This funding will ensure that more children can take part in these activities.”
Coun Karen Lee, leader of the Labour group at the county council, said: “I’m very pleased to hear that.
“I’m really pleased to see that a Labour government is supporting this.”
Coun Stephen Bunney (Liberal Democrats), who was chairing the meeting, said it was an ‘important’ scheme for children and families.
She said: “I’m pleased to see this continue. It’s a very important sum of money which is used to support families in Lincolnshire.”