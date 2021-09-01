Sundown Adventureland, a family-owned adventure park, has been recognised in the 2021 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice awards.

Sundown Adventureland is a family-owned adventure park which is open all year round except two weeks in November and from Christmas Day until February half term, is also listed in the top ten per cent of attractions worldwide, according to Tripadvisor.

Gaynor Corr, Sundown Adventureland’s owner, said: “To be recognised in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards once again is a fantastic achievement for Sundown Adventureland, and it feels even more rewarding knowing that these awards are given following positive reviews and feedback from our customers.

“It’s our family business, and we take great pride in everything we do here at Sundown, but we couldn’t have done this without our dedicated staff.

"They work so hard to offer our guests a standout and memorable experience, and they should be commended for all their efforts.

“All of us at Sundown are looking forward to enjoying the rest of 2021 here at the park, and as the summer comes to an end, we can’t wait to get ready for the arrival of Christmas with the return of our popular Night Before Christmas Ride.”

The award is given to businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to visitors, and those that have earned positive reviews from customers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer at Tripadvisor, said: “I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses.

"What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent, delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.