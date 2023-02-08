Advice to help protect homes from oil thieves

​Households in Lincolnshire are being reminded to take steps to protect their oil tank from thieves as evidence emerges that theft of heating oil from rural properties may be on the rise.

Bunded oil tank

​Around 25,000 households are not connected to the gas grid and instead rely on oil to heat their homes. Heating oil is usually stored in an outdoor tank, making the fuel an attractive target for criminals.

There are also concerns the cost of living crisis has led to the increase in heating oil theft from rural homes.

Malcolm Farrow, of OFTEC, a registration body for off gas grid heating, said: “While it’s still relatively rare, it’s concerning, evidence is pointing to an increase in heating oil theft, particularly during a freezing cold winter when families need it the most.

“There are a number of simple ways to discourage thieves, however, which should be welcome news for oil-heated households in Lincolnshire.

“Most criminals are opportunists, so a few simple measures to make access to your tank more difficult is often more than enough to prevent theft from taking place.

“It’s also a good idea to check how much heating oil is in your tank on a regular basis. This will not only show you how much oil your home regularly uses but will also alert you to any sudden drops in fuel level, which could be caused by theft or a concealed oil leak.”

OFTEC is raising awareness of the precautions county households can take to safeguard their oil tanks from unscrupulous theft.

These include: