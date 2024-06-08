Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team of volunteers spent the Big Help Out cutting the grass in a Skegness churchyard.

The national 2024 campaign was run alongside Volunteers Week – but the project at St Clement’s Churchyard was spearheaded two years ago by Coun Richard Cunnington.

It followed a decision by churches to turn churchyards into ‘God’s Acre’ – but the reality in Skegness was overgrown grass and residents launching a petition protesting someone might fall and hurt themselves trying to find a grave.

However, since Coun Cunnington and a team of councillors and volunteers initially started cutting the grass, numbers have dwindled – and yesterday the Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley turned out with a handful of helpers, urging others to join them.

Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (second right) with a team of volunteers in St Clement's Churchyard in Skegness.

"Every hour anyone can offer is a massive help,” said Coun Findley. “We had a really big turnout initially getting it down to a level we could manage but that has died off.

"It’s crutial we keep the grass down to a manageable level because we do see family members here leaving fresh flowers.

"We try and cut the grass every two weeks but any help people can give would be appreciated – whether it is strimming, trimming the hedges or litter picking.

"We are so grateful to everyone who helps and it means a lot to the community who visit their loved ones here.”

One of the volunteers who had nick-named themselves Ady’s Army, Jack Taylor, said St Clement’s was his local graveyard and he just wanted to help. “I wanted it to look nice for the community and I think everyone can give a couple of hours once every month or so – that’s what my aim is,” he said.

"I really enjoy it as I love being outdoors anyway.”