'Ady's Army's' plea for volunteers to help cut grass in Skegness churchyard
and live on Freeview channel 276
The national 2024 campaign was run alongside Volunteers Week – but the project at St Clement’s Churchyard was spearheaded two years ago by Coun Richard Cunnington.
It followed a decision by churches to turn churchyards into ‘God’s Acre’ – but the reality in Skegness was overgrown grass and residents launching a petition protesting someone might fall and hurt themselves trying to find a grave.
However, since Coun Cunnington and a team of councillors and volunteers initially started cutting the grass, numbers have dwindled – and yesterday the Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley turned out with a handful of helpers, urging others to join them.
"Every hour anyone can offer is a massive help,” said Coun Findley. “We had a really big turnout initially getting it down to a level we could manage but that has died off.
"It’s crutial we keep the grass down to a manageable level because we do see family members here leaving fresh flowers.
"We try and cut the grass every two weeks but any help people can give would be appreciated – whether it is strimming, trimming the hedges or litter picking.
"We are so grateful to everyone who helps and it means a lot to the community who visit their loved ones here.”
One of the volunteers who had nick-named themselves Ady’s Army, Jack Taylor, said St Clement’s was his local graveyard and he just wanted to help. “I wanted it to look nice for the community and I think everyone can give a couple of hours once every month or so – that’s what my aim is,” he said.
"I really enjoy it as I love being outdoors anyway.”
To find out more or get involved visit the St Clement's Churchyard Rediscovered on Facebook.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.