Affordable homes approval

Some 165 new homes have been given the go-ahead on the edge of Horncastle.

The plans were green-lit after only a handful of objections from local residents were received.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would see 165 affordable homes built on agricultural land off Mareham Road, with two access points created.

The housing would be a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom properties which aim to be within local families’ budget.

The application from Gleeson Developments says: “The company’s success is borne out of a thorough understanding of its customers’ needs by balancing aspiration with affordability… Gleeson homes are priced so that they can be afforded by 90% of local couples in full time employment.”

It says the mixture of housing will create “lively, vibrant and diverse street scenes.”

Only three objections have been received from local people.

One resident who lives in a bungalow overlooking the field said the houses would destroy their cherished view.

“We paid £1000 more for that view which we have thoroughly enjoyed, but will lose that money if the building goes ahead,” they said.

“When our bungalows were built, they had to be exactly that – bungalows – as we have bungalows in front of us. Why is it now ok to build houses behind us?”

The developers say that public space around the area would create a buffer to reduce the visual impact on nearby residents.

Horncastle Town Council also raised a number of objections, including the lack of children’s facilities on the site.

East Lindsey District Council previously gave permission to build 52 homes on the site, although this didn’t go ahead.