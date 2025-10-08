Afternoon of ‘Paradise’ for Billy Fury fans in Skegness

A delightful afternoon of Billy Fury ‘Paradise’ is promised at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness later this month.

The show features music from the English Philarmonic Orcestra led by Billy’s own guitarist Chris Raynor.

Fans will enjoy Last Night Was Made For Love, Wondrous Place, A Thousand Stars, Halfway To Paradise, I Will, Like I’ve Never Been Gone, Jealousy and many more.

They are joined by fellow Decca star Dave Berry, who is making his only UK performance for 2025 and performing his own hits such as The Crying Game, Little Things and Memphis Tennessee

Billy and Chris onstage 1973.

There is also a guest appearance by television’s Rik Gaynor as Elvis, introduced onscreen by rock legend Marty Wilde.

“Rock n’ Roll Heaven!”

Born in the Dingle district of Liverpool, Billy’s story began when a shy young 19-year-old Ronnie Wycherley went to the Birkenhead Essoldo in the hope of interesting the show’s star, Marty Wilde, with some of his compositions.

Thirty minutes later rock impresario, Larry Parnes had pushed him out onto the stage and re-christened him - Billy Fury.

Billy was taken to London where he secured a record contract with Decca records, and in February 1959 enters the UK top twenty with his own compositions, Maybe Tomorrow and Gonna Type A Letter.

It is the first of an unbelievable 29 hit records. He goes on to sell more records for Decca than any other artist, including the Rolling

Billy Fury died on 28th. January 1983 aged just 42.

The show is on Satuerday, October 18, at 2pm. Tickets cost from £27 and can be booked at https://embassytheatre.co.uk/

