Age UK Lindsey Christmas Fete and Christmas Lunch

​Older people in Horncastle were treated to a special event to start off the festive season.

Volunteers helping out at Age UK's Christmas event.

​On Thursday (December 14) Age UK Lindsey held their Christmas Fete, followed by a free Christmas Lunch for 50 clients, at Horncastle Community Centre for people living in the Horncastle area.

The Fete was supported by Laurels service station, who not only donated £100 towards the event but purchased all refreshments to sell and also provided staff to help on the day.

Horncastle Town Council also donated £500 towards the lunch and volunteers from the National Grid Viking Linking project gave their time to volunteer on the day.

Enjoying the Christmas lunch by Age UK Lindsey.

Students from Queen Elizabeth Grammar School also helped to run the Fete and their choir provided musical entertainment during lunch, and overall, more than £1,000 was raised at the event, which will be used to support older people in our area.

Rachael James, spokesman for Age UK Lindsey, has extended her thanks to everyone involved: “It was fantastic to be able to spread a little Christmas cheer and to see the huge smiles of everyone getting into the festive spirit.

“We couldn't have done it without the help of local businesses, volunteers, our trustees and staff who have given their time and/ or money to support older people in our area.