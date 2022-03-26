Air cadets endure challenges to reach graduation event

Watched by their proud parents, the 20 young people, some of whom had waited nearly two years to join the squadron, showed how much they had developed during their training. Due to building constraints, apart from a contingent of cadet lower ranked officers, the remainder of the squadron’s cadets were stood down for the evening, putting the spotlight very much on the new intake. The reviewing Officer for the evening’s proceedings was Wing Commander Daniela Nowalski, Deputy Commandant of the Tedder Academy of Leadership at RAF Cranwell. The Wing Commander spoke to each of the cadets as they in turn came forward to receive their badges and certificates and was very complimentary about their turn out and bearing. The Best Cadet of the Intake plate was awarded to Cadet Francesca Walker. The Walker ACE trophy, for the cadet who showed the greatest development during training, went to Cadet William Linger. Following the formal part of the evening’s proceedings, the cadets’ parents chatted with squadron staff and cadet NCOs. The evening ended with a demonstration of the cadets’ prowess at foot drill on the squadron’s parade square for families. The recruits gave a very creditable display accompanied by a particularly appropriate musical soundtrack. Commanding officer, Flt Lt Karen Turner told them: “Back in September last year 21 young people joined this intake. It is a measure of your dedication and commitment that 20 of you stuck with the programme from start to finish. Now you have now completed the first stage of your training the full range of Air Cadet experience is opened up to you. It is often the case that you will find there is a particular area that will appeal to you, I would say, try everything that is on offer, you might surprise yourself. Our thanks go to Wg Cdr Nowalski for giving of her time so generously to be our reviewing officer and the families of the newest First Class cadets for supporting them throughout their training”.