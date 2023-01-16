‘Air rifle’ used to damage windows in number of incidents in Gainsborough

In one incident, the windscreen of a delivery driver’s van was shattered while he was in the vehicle. Thankfully, he was not injured, but the recklessness of these crimes could have led to a very different outcome.
All six reports were received in the space of just over an hour on Wednesday, January 11.
Specially trained officers and the police drone were deployed to search the area and officers carried out patrols overnight.
Windows were damaged at properties on Guy Gibson Close at 6.25pm, Brocklesby Close at 6.35pm and Fernwood Mews at 6.45pm, a door at a property on Dunstall Walk at 6.55pm, the window on a delivery van parked in Richardson Rise was damaged at 6.55pm and another window at a property on Fernwood Mews was damaged at 7.36pm.
The police are appealing for witnesses to any of the incidents to come forward and are particularly keen to view any dashcam or doorbell footage which may have captured those responsible.
The police are also appealing for help from the community to help them find the people responsible for these incidents.
If you have information which can help, please contact the Gainsborough NPT on [email protected] call 101, quoting incident 263 of January 11, or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.