Aircraft from Lincolnshire to thunder down The Mall in flypast tribute to Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The crews of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF), two Spitfires, two Hurricanes, and the sole airworthy Lancaster in Europe are also playing a starring role in the proceedings.

Earlier this week Lincolnshire World was invited to RAF Coninsby to see the preparations for the flypast. The aircraft from RAF Coningsby are expected to leave the base at 11.30am.

Seventy-two aircraft from across the nation are expected to join up off the east coast at Southwold in Suffolk before heading to London with the Red Arrows for the flypast over Buckingham Palace at 1pm.

According to RAF Coningsby Spotters Group they are then expected back over East Kirkby at 1.34pm and 3.19pm.

Station Commander at Coningsby, Group Captain Matt Peterson said, “Our Sovereign has served our country and Commonwealth in a truly unique way over the last 70 years, seven decades of service is an astounding achievement. Alongside all of our service colleagues we are delighted to be paying tribute to Her Majesty today. ”

Squadron Leader Mark Sugden, Officer Commanding the BBMF said, “We are very proud to be participating as we celebrate the Queen’s reign. Every time you fly for BBMF it is a privilege, when you take part in important state occasions it is even more so, and the magnitude of today’s event, reflecting her Majesty’s astonishingly dedicated period of service, makes it a momentous, ‘once in a lifetime’ occasion.”

1. Queen's Jubilee Flypast Wing Commander Jim Calvert at RAF Coningsby during the preparations. Photo: John Aron

2. Queen's Jubilee Flypast Preparations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee flypast Photo: John Aron

3. Queen's Jubilee Flypast SAC(T) Jack Busby Cleaning the inside of the Spitfire Photo: John Aron

4. SAC(T) Jack Busby Cleaning the inside of the Spitfire WO Carol Russell at RAF Coningsby. Photo: John Aron