Residents at a Theddlethorpe facility are almost at the end a tough fundraiser for our vital lifeboats.

Alderson House's residents and staff taking part in the A Mile A Day In May.

Alderson House residents and staff have been participating in A Mile A Day In May to raise money for the RNLI.

Just some of the tough walks they have been completing each day during the past month have included a rainy walk in Hubbards Hills and a chilly walk with members of the public along Sutton-on-Sea pier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make a donation to the resident’s cause, visit their fundraising page here.

Coming up next for the residents will be Alderson House’s open day on Wednesday (May 31), where visitors can enjoy activities such as flower arranging, balloon modelling, and drawing.

Those feeling more adventurous can have a go at the inflatable obstacle course, while there will also be performances from the Trusthorpe Singers, and a raffle with prizes including a £50 Argos voucher, a £30 meat hamper, and an alpaca walking experience.