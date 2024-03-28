Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The star will appear at the Embassy Centre on Sunday, June 30, after phenomenal demand for tickets for his huge UK tour, An Evening with Alfie Boe, this summer.

Other dates have been added to the tour in Southend, Tunbridge Wells, Bournemouth and Blackpool across June and July.

Alfie is probably best known for his role as Jean Valjean in the West End show Les Misérables, which this year celebrates 40 years. He appeared in he 25th Anniversary (2010), which was released both as a video and as an album.

Alfie-Boe is to appear at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness on Sunday, June 30. Credit-Steve-Schofield

But he never forgets his roots, having been born in Blackpool and working as a car mechanic at the TVR factory in Bispham, before he was plucked into stardom after beingoverheard singing by a client with connections to the music business.

It was suggested Boe should audition for the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company in London and after a successful audition he moved to London and studied singing at the Royal College of Music, the National Opera Studio, and the Royal Opera House.

In 2002 he got a leading role in a Broadway production of "La Boheme", appeared on the cast album for the production, and a year later, along with the other leads, received a Tony Honors Award. In 2006 he released his first solo album, "Classic FM Presents Alfie Boe".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then he has also formed a popular alliance with another West End star Michael Ball, with whom he has appeared on stage and on albums.