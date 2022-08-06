Alford 1940’s event back  after huge success last year

Alford 1940's event is back after last year's success.

The two-day festival starts on Saturday will feature classic and military vehicles, living history displays, re-enactors, live singers, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight flypast (weather dependent), DJ Major Swing and lots of indoor and outdoor vintage traders.

The Manor House, tearooms and Museum of Rural Life will also be dressing up for the weekend

The event is open to all and free to attend. 10am-5pm

Other events for your diary are:

August 10 – Wainfleet Fairy Door Hunt, Wainfleet Community Hub, Magdalen College Museum.

August 10 – Coffee morning at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, with refreshments/hot, drinks and cakes 10am-12pm. Exhibition running until August 18.

August 13 – Coffee morning at St Matthew’s Church, Skegness, with refreshments/hot, drinks and cakes, 10am-12pm. Exhibition running until August 18.

August 13 – Wainflleet Band on the Bank, Bateman’s Brewery. Take your friends and family to the paddock next to Batemans Brewey with a range of delicious food, cocktail and mocktail area, as well as a beer tent and live music.

August 13 -14 – Alford 1940s Weekend, re-enactors, classic cars and entertainment.

August 14 - Skegness Carnival Parade, Tower Gardens and seafront, 10am to 6pm.

August 14 – The Village Church Farm, Skegness, Motorcycle Open Day.

August 16 - Skegness 999 Day, Tower Gardens, 10am.

August 18 - Spilsby Picnic in the Park, Ancaster Avenue Recreation Ground.

August 19 – SO Festival, Mablethorpe.

August 20-27 - Skegness EBF National Bowls Championships.

August 20-21 – SO Festival, Skegness. Various locations.

August 22 – It’s a Knockout, car boot site, Burgh le Marsh.

August 24 - Furlongs Festival, Sutton on Sea.

August 27-28 - Chapel St Leonards Summer Fair and Music Festival.

September 1-4 - Skegness Continental Market.

September 3 - Wainfleet Bike Night.

September 10-11 - Mablethorpe Music Mix-up Weekend.

September 17 - Mablethorpe Carnival

Every Tuesday:

Mix and Make session, St Clements Hall, Skegness, 1.30-3.30pm. A group where most bring their own knitting, crochet, painting, colouring, sewing, etc. We have tutorials occasionally. Refreshments available