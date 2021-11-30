Alford Brass Band returns to bring festive cheer at free concert

Happier times - the band's last Christmas concert in 2019

Members are looking forward to performing in front of an audience after last year's concert was unable to go ahead due to the pandemic.

Band chairman Mike Green said: "Last year was disruptive for the band, of course, “but we managed to keep going with some ‘virtual’ work online, and also with socially distanced rehearsals when they were permitted within the regulations. But it’s nice to be back performing.

“Our very talented musical director Josh Wilkinson has been working us hard to get us back up to full performance level, and we have already undertaken a couple of private engagements, so we know that we are back up to speed.”

The band will be joined on stage by the Alford based steel pan group, Rhythm and Steel.

Led by professional musician and music teacher Charlotte Burton, the group has only been going for a little over a year, but it has already gathered quite a following and has a close link to the Silver Band.

Charlotte plays cornet in the band, and Rhythm and Steel use the band’s rehearsal centre for their own rehearsals.

The concert is being generously sponsored by Alford Town Council, so there will be no fee for admission.

There will be a raffle at the concert, and also a voluntary retiring collection, to help the band cover its running costs.

Alford Silver Band has a long tradition of encouraging and teaching youngsters to learn how to play a musical instrument, and is very pleased that they have recently been able to reform their training band, Brass Tracks under the baton of their assistant musical director, Andrew Taylor.

“We put a great emphasis on securing live music for the future by bringing youngsters on,” explained Mike, “and we are very lucky in having three professional music teachers in the band in Josh, Charlotte and Andrew.

Sadly, the band still unable to resume partnerships with the local schools because of their own Covid precautions.

But its three professionals ran a very successful, two- day workshop for young people in August. Teaching is ongoing in one nearby primary school, with members of the band recently giving a demonstration performance there.

“But it all costs money to do. So if the audience enjoys our performance at the Christmas Concert -which I am sure they will - it would help to fund our work in the community,” said Mike.

The concert on Saturday, December 4, in Alford’s Corn Excahnge, Market Place, Alford, starting at 7.30 pm.

It will be conducted with all appropriate safeguards, and whilst face coverings will not be compulsory in the audience, those who feel more comfortable in wearing a mask are encouraged to do so.