A unique opportunity to run all the LCLR’s heritage diesels together takes place next month . Photos: Dave Enefer/LCLR.

The event will take place at Skegness Water Leisure Park, where rthe railway is based.

Locomotive designs go back to the trench railways of the First World War, intended and built for moving train loads of soldiers, armaments, water, medical supplies and fodder for horses over the notoriously deep and dangerous mud which would otherwise have prevented

access to the trenches and the fighting.

They were adapted and modified over the years by the builders, Motor Rail Ltd., of Bedford – using the brand name Simplex – and in 2024 they are proving just as reliable, sturdy and useful.

The basic design, with some modifications, continued to be built up to, during and after the Second World War.

They were particularly useful in Lincolnshire moving heavy loads of potatoes, sugar beet, fertiliser, clay, bricks and timber –as well as holidaymakers – until improving roads and road vehicles made them redundant.

Spokesman John Chappell said: “It’s our 1903-vintage steam engine Jurassic which attracts most attention but many people come to see this remarkable range of diesel locomotives, some built as long ago as 1920 and 1926.

“Diesel Day 2024 will showcase them running in a variety of combinations, with varying rolling stock, representing periods from 1960 – when the LCLR opened near Cleethorpes as the first heritage railway in the world to be built by enthusiasts – through to the reopening in the Skegness Water Leisure Park in 2009 and our popular 2024 services from Walls Lane station.

“We’re hoping the event will be equally attractive to those who want to ride in period passenger carriages with the differing combinations and those who want to photograph the scenes”.

He added: “A similar cavalcade was staged after the end of the Covid lock-down when volunteers were allowed back on site, but the line was not open to the public.

"It was enjoyable and showed the remarkable progress in restoring this significant collection, so we’re delighted to be able to offer the public the opportunity to participate”.

Volunteers from the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway Historic Vehicles Trust are now preparing the locos and carriages for the event, which will start on Saturday, June 15, at 11am and conclude with the cavalcade of nine diesel locos at 1.50pm..