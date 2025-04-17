All aboard for fun at new £126k play area in Spilsby

The official opening of a new play area in Spilsby recreation grounds. Photo: Barry Robinson

History is coming alive through play now a new £126,000 play area in Spilsby recreation grounds has been officially opened.

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Liz Day cut the ribbon at the opening ceremony and broke the champagne bottle against the hull of the centrepiece – a ship to honour the town’s links with explorer Sir John Franklin.

Spilsby Town Council, who donated £80,000 towards the project, chose the explorer’s 250th birthday for the ceremony, in the presence of local, district and county councillors, funders and the project supplier, Proludic UK.

The ceremony was followed by refreshments at the Franklin Hall, Spilsby.

Mayor of Spilsby Coun Liz Day cuts the ribbon to declare the play park open. Photo: Barry Robinson

Sir John is best known for leading the tragic 1845 expedition to find the Northwest Passage. All hands perished on that voyage, despite being close to discovering the elusive sea route through the Canadian North.

The Franklin expedition remains one of the most enduring mysteries of Arctic exploration and Canadian history – and a board explaining the town’s links with him is on display at the play area.

Town clerk Jack Sargent said the council was excited to reach this milestone with the help of a grant of £25,000 from the government UK Shared Prosperity Fund, and further donations by local businesses Tong Engineering Ltd and J&A International Ltd, GPC Industries, Lincolnshire Community Fund, Platform Housing and a Co-op fundraiser.

“For the next phase, which will also include a smaller ship, we have gone to the local primary school to ask for help to choose the next piece of equipment,” he said. “There will also be new benches and bins.”