East Midlands Railway (EMR) has unveiled its first fully refurbished Class 170 train.

Passengers heading to Skegness will now be travelling in comfort after a £23 million revamp by East Midlands Railway (EMR).

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

EMR unveiled its first fully refurbished Class 170 train on Tuesday, April 15, marking a significant upgrade in comfort and convenience for regional customers.

Enhancements include brand-new seats and tables, modern power and charging facilities (including 230V, Type-C and dual USB sockets), refurbished toilets, upgraded flooring, and a newly installed passenger information system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Changes also include a dedicated bike storage area and redesigned interiors that echo the sleek aesthetic of EMR’s new Aurora trains, which are set to enter service later this year.

Passengers can look forward to travelling in luxury.

The refurbished Class 170 trains are owned by the UK’s leading rolling stock financier and asset management company Porterbrook and were previously operated by West Midlands Railway.

Baggy Shanker, Member of Parliament for Derby South, officially unveiled the first of the 44-strong Class 170 fleet to be refurbished at an event at Derby station.

A newly refurbished unit is expected to join the fleet each month, including the train which serves Lincolnshire from Nottingham to Skegness via Grantham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The upgrade of the Class 170 fleet is part of a wider £60 million programme, which will also include the refurbishment of EMR’s Class 360 and Class 158 trains.

Will Rogers, Managing Director of East Midlands Railway, said: "We’ve focused on creating an environment that is comfortable and functional – and it’s just the beginning. Over the next year, customers will start to see real, tangible improvements across our network."