All aboard new bus route between Louth and Mablethorpe

Stephen Bryce, Managing Director at PC Coaches, with Councillors Noi Sear and Daniel_McNally.

PC Coaches are now offering a new bus service between Louth and Mablethorpe to increase the amount of bus options for Louth and the surrounding areas, running on a different route to the current service between the two towns.

The new route is funded by the Bus Service Improvement Plan budget from Lincolnshire County Council, and as a result, the £2 fare cap also operates on the routes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Coaches took over the commercial operation of service 50 between Lincoln, Wragby, Louth and Mablethorpe in June 2023 and passenger numbers grew, so introduced new 50A journeys from Monday to Saturday to provide communities such as Saltfleetby all Saints, Manby and Theddlethorpe St Helens a direct and regular bus service.

PC Coaches has also invested in modern state of the art low emission buses with the latest features to enhance our customers' experience including Wi-Fi, air conditioning and at-seat USB charging.

Stephen Bryce, Managing Director at PC Coaches of Lincoln, said: “We are really excited to be working with our partners Lincolnshire County Council to introduce the next stage in the development of this important corridor which sees

“We’re also providing extra Saturday journeys, giving customers a later bus back from Mablethorpe to Louth and Lincoln. Add all that is alongside the £2 capped adult single fare. Simply, there has never been a better time to choose the bus.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for Transport at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I am delighted that PC Coaches is running this extra route and will be making a very real difference for those who want to get about by bus.

“With the fare cap for every single journey being kept to £2, it’s a great beginning to the summer and I hope many people make use of the service.