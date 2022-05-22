Heritage trains will celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on two days of the forthcoming Bank Holiday on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway.

Heritage trains will be running on two days of the forthcoming Bank Holiday on the Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway at Skegness Water Leisure Park in Walls Lane in Ingoldmells.

On Thursday, June 2, one of the line’s heritage diesel locomotives will operate services and the 1903-vintage steam locomotive Jurassic will pull trains for most of operations on Saturday, June 4.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trains will carry special commemorative Jubilee headboards made and painted by traditional signwriter Tim Fry at his workshop in Martin Dales, close to the site of the former Woodhall Junction railway station.

The Platinum Jubilee headboard made for the LCLR’s trains by traditional signwriter Tim Fry of Martin Dales. (Photo: Chris Bates/LCLR)

It’s hoped the LCLR’s Walls Lane station and surroundings will be decorated with bunting.

Fares will be kept to last year’s levels - £2 return or £5 for a family of up to two adults and three children – under 3s and dogs travel free.

The Lincolnshire Coast Light Railway was the first heritage railway in the world to be built by enthusiasts on a greenfield site when it opened in August 1960 as real public transport, linking the bus terminus in North Sea Lane, Humberston (south of Cleethorpes) to the nearby beach and the The Fitties holiday camp.

Upon closure in 1985, it went into store and was rebuilt in the Skegness Water Leisure Park in 2009.

When Her Majesty acceeded to the throne, the line’s rolling stock was still in use serving industry and agriculture – in quarries, farms, brickworks and contractors – or even as sports pavilions! Since then, most of it has been painstakingly restored by the line’s volunteer

workforce, winning several awards along the way.

Richard Shepherd, Chairman of the LCLR’s Historic Vehicles Trust said: “We are delighted the Railway can be part of the celebrations to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.

"We were honoured by a visit from H.R.H. The Princess Royal in 2017 for whom we operated a Royal Train.

"We hope as many people as possible will join us when we run our Platinum Jubilee trains during the summer – when it will be possible to ride in what is now our ‘Royal Carriage’, originally built for the Ashover Lightr Railway in Derbyshire, nearly a century