All aboard the steam toy rally!
After a successful debut event last year, made even more successful due to funding from Horncastle Town Council, Peter Bretan brought his Yeller Belly Steam Toy Event to town on Saturday (November 18).
There were toys ranging from steam engines, trains, and boats to miniature carousels with horses and more, with exhibitors coming from as far away as Cardiff, Hereford, Leicester, Norfolk, and Newcastle.
Funds were being raised for the Horncastle & District Lions at the event, and more than 100 people came through the doors.
Organiser Pete said: “The event went very well with a good turn out from the public despite the bad weather in the morning.
“The Lions took about £300 on the day so it was a good day for them.”
Pete said the event will be held once again next year.