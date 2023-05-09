This swashbuckling, pantomime-style production, written by Horncastle Theatre Compnay’s Chris Liversidge, is based on the classic story which sees Young D’Artagnan sets off for Paris, desperate to become a Musketeer, followed (unbeknown to him) by his mother Madame Beaujolais.He soon becomes involved in a web of intrigue and along with The Three Musketeers Athos, Porthos and Aramis sets out to foil the dastardly plans of the scheming Cardinal Richelieu and wicked Comte de Rochefort.Will D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers be able to save The Queen of France from disgrace and avert war with England? There’s only one way to find out and that’s to come along to The Lion Theatre and join in the fun!