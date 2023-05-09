Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
Nurses to vote on England-wide strikes after rejecting 5% pay rise
Eurovision: UK’s closest neighbour booted out after first semi-final
Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time

All for one! Young Stagers preparing for swash-buckling show

It’s all for one and one for all as Horncastle’s young stars prepare to bring their daring and delightful show to the stage.

By Rachel Armitage
Published 9th May 2023, 15:52 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 20:04 BST
Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.
Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.

Horncastle Young Stagers are hard at work putting the finishing touches to their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.

This swashbuckling, pantomime-style production, written by Horncastle Theatre Compnay’s Chris Liversidge, is based on the classic story which sees Young D’Artagnan sets off for Paris, desperate to become a Musketeer, followed (unbeknown to him) by his mother Madame Beaujolais.He soon becomes involved in a web of intrigue and along with The Three Musketeers Athos, Porthos and Aramis sets out to foil the dastardly plans of the scheming Cardinal Richelieu and wicked Comte de Rochefort.Will D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers be able to save The Queen of France from disgrace and avert war with England? There’s only one way to find out and that’s to come along to The Lion Theatre and join in the fun!

This upcoming show promises to be a rip-roaring show with all the trimmings – comedy, songs, and sword fights galore!

Most Popular
Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.
Horncastle Young Stagers in rehearsal for their upcoming production of The Three Musketeers.

The Three Musketeers will be performed by the Young Stagers from Thursday (May 18) to Saturday May 20 at 7:30pm. Doors open 7pm.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults £7 for concessions, and are available from the Box Office at Rose & B or online via the Horncastle Theatre Company’s website at www.horncastletheatre.co.uk/booktickets.

Related topics:QueenTickets