‘All it took was 20 minutes’ - Saxilby couple’s lucky escape after flash flood

A Saxilby couple’s home was nearly flooded after just 20 minutes of torrential rain.

Robin and Jane William watched in shock as the water poured off the road and up to their door, before disappearing almost as quickly.

The short burst of rain and hailstones on Thursday, September 4, appears to have overwhelmed the drain on the corner of the High Street and Sykes Lanes.

The couple says it always struggles with heavy rain, but this was the worst they had seen it.

Robin William in his garden on Saxilby High Street, which suffered flash flooding

“I had just come home from a Coldplay concert, and it had just started raining when I headed out again,” said Robin, who was beginning to repair the garden.

“By the time I came back 20 minutes later, it was nearly up to our door.

“The whole road was underwater from the pub to the fish and chip shop.

“Sleepers in the front garden were floating around, and the back garden was underwater.

Flash flooding outside Robin William's house on High Street, Saxilby

“We thought we’d lost our chickens, but they stayed up on their perch until the water had gone.”

Jane said: “That drain is always a worry – it floods every time it rains. It just overwhelmed it yesterday.

“The water just started to come in our door but luckily the rain stopped, and it had soon disappeared again. I don’t know what we would have done if it had come any further.

“It was a scary experience but we’re lucky compared to some people around the country who have been flooded much worse.”

Flash flooding outside Robin William's house on High Street, Saxilby

The Anglers pub across the road posted footage of the water just outside the premises, saying: “Not quite in the front door but it tried.”

Coun Jackie Brockway (Con), who represents the village, says: “The amount of rain was phenomenal – it was like a monsoon.

“I understand it went into several homes along Sykes Lane and West Bank before it receded.

“While no drains could have handled that amount of water, it’s important that the council keeps on top of clearing the gulleys in the village to make sure we’re ready for the next event.”

Flash flooding outside Robin William's house on High Street, Saxilby

Chris Miller, head of Environment at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “We have seen some significant amounts of rainfall and intense thunderstorms move across the county over the last two days. On the whole, thankfully, impacts seem to have been minimal.

“Saxilby was particularly badly hit by intense rainfall yesterday. Anecdotally, we are receiving reports of between 30 and 40mm of rainfall in the space of 20 to 30 minutes.

“This is exceptional, although it was witnessed that the flood water receded quickly, backing the likelihood that the drainage systems were working, but simply could not take the volume.”

LCC Highways has arranged for a cleanse of the highway’s surface water drainage system to ensure it is working as well as possible.