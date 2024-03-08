'All was going well' - Photo of tractor stuck in Lincolnshire field rides high online

Stuck in the mud ... Challenging farming conditions in Lincolnshire, as shared online by Lincoln's Lee Mason.

Lee Mason, 46, of Lincoln, posted the picture on the Lincolnshire Farming Facebook group on Tuesday of last week, making light of some heavy-going farming conditions.

Since then, it has had more than 3,200 ‘likes’ or other interactions and been shared almost 200 times.

Lee told Lincolnshire World that the business had been waiting for a break in the wet weather to apply fertiliser to the crops (winter wheat, destined to become bread for a well-known baking firm).

“I had done about 100 acres before this field and this was the last of the day,” he said.

‘All was going well’, he continued, until the tractor ‘started to go down’.

“I had no option but to try and keep going but it ended in the field giving way underneath,” he said.